TN’s TPR sees slight dip at 0.7 per cent

Chennai :

Chennai recorded the highest of 128 cases, followed by 127 in Coimbatore. Erode recorded, while Kallakurichi and Virudhunagar had zero.





Of the nine deaths notified in the State, three were in Salem. The total death toll stood at 36,513.





After 1,02,420 more people were tested in the past 24 hours, the overall TPR saw a slight decline at 0.7 per cent, with the highest of 1.4 per cent each in Chengalpattu, Namakkal and Coimbatore. Chennai’s TPR was at 0.9 per cent.





So far, 26,84,450 people have recovered from COVID in the State, after 759 more people were discharged from several hospitals on Friday.