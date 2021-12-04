Surveillance intensified along borders with Karnataka

Passengers from Karnataka were tested for COVID at Central on Friday.

Coimbatore :

A team of health department staff, police and revenue officials have intensified screening of people coming through Nadukani check post into The Nilgiris from Karnataka.





“All passengers were tested for fever with thermal scanners and disinfectants were sprayed on vehicles. Those coming into the State should either be completely vaccinated or produce an RT-PCR report taken within 24 hours,” said an official of the health department said.





Unvaccinated travellers were given their shots at a special camp organised at the check post. Those who were found symptomatic were sent back to Karnataka. Similarly, people coming into Tamil Nadu through Jujuvadi check post near Hosur in Krishnagiri from Karnataka were also thoroughly screened since Friday afternoon.





Meanwhile, special wards have been created in the Coimbatore Medical College and Hospital (CMCH) and the Salem Government Mohan Kumaramangalam Medical College and Hospital in the light of Omicron spread in Karnataka.





“A 15-bed facility has been kept ready and teams comprising doctors and nurses have been deputed to work on rotation basis round the clock in the ward,” said A Nirmala, dean, CMCH.





In the Salem Government Mohan Kumaramangalam Medical College and Hospital, a 12-bed special ward has been created to isolate and treat those infected by the new variant.