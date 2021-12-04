52 principals to be probed over misappropriation of SC/ST students’ funds

Chennai :

According to sources, DVAC is planning to conduct enquiries with principals of at least 52 colleges, 7 joint directors of collegiate education and 11 officials of Adi- Dravida and Tribal Welfare Department. An FIR registered on Thursday stated that during the preliminary enquiry, audit reports submitted for 2011- 2014 were collected from the Local Fund Audit Department. It revealed that students who joined in government quota claimed SC/ST scholarship were shown as Management Quota Students causing loss to the government to the tune of Rs 4. 34 crore. This discloses prima facie material of commission of cognizable offence under Prevention of Corruption Act. Other modes of misappropriations are also to be investigated. “We are collecting further details and we have not zeroed in on any particular officials yet. A detailed investigation is underway,” said a senior DVAC official on Friday.