HC allows AIADMK coordinator, joint coordinator election to go ahead

Chennai :

On hearing a plea by former AIADMK MP and ousted member of the party KC Palanisamy, in which he demanded that the election be stalled, claiming declaring election for the posts of coordinator and joint coordinator was against the bylaws of the party and illegal, unenforceable, non-est in the eye of law, Justice Abdul Quddose said, “An interim stay cannot be granted now. As the court has to hear all the respondents, more time is required to take a call. If there is any illegality, the court will not hesitate to stall election results,” the judge observed.





The court also directed AIADMK coordinator O Panneerselvam, joint coordinator Edappadi K Palaniswami, C Ponnaiyan and Pollachi V Jayaraman, the election commissioners for the intra-party elections to file their counter-affidavits on January 7, 2022.





In his petition, the former MP had submitted that the defendants flouted several rules of the party. “The amended party bylaws through the executive committee meeting held on December 1, 2021, to conduct election for the coordinator and joint coordinator is contrary to Section 29 A of the People’s Representation Act, 1951,” Palanisamy said. The defendants submitted that the petition should be dismissed since KC Palanisamy was not a member of the party.





Cadre seeks form for top post, beaten up









Screengrab showing Singh being assaulted on Friday



AIADMK cadre Prasad Singh from Otteri, who went to file nomination papers at the party office to contest for the post of coordinator was beaten up and chased away. The injured cadre filed a complaint with Royapettah police station against AIADMK office manager Mahalingam, his associate Manoharan and claimed they assaulted him on the instigation of EPS, OPS and C Ponnaiyan with the help of rowdies for demanding a nomination form. “Assault of a party cadre inside the party headquarters and sacking of AIADMK leader A Anwhar Raajhaa questioning the alliance strategy have left the cadre disturbed,” admitted a party senior.