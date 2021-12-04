3 international flyers COVID +ve, samples sent for Omicron test

Chennai :

Health Minister Ma Subramanian on Friday said that a 55-year-old passenger from Singapore, who arrived at the Tiruchy airport was admitted to the Tiruchy Government Medical College Hospital while a 10-year-old girl from London who arrived at the Chennai airport, was at the special ward at the King’s Institute COVID hospital in Guindy. Three family members who travelled with the 10-year-old tested negative and were put under quarantine. Another individual from the UK who arrived in Chennai this morning also tested positive.





“The three samples were sent for genomic sequencing to Bengaluru. Intensive checks and testing have been carried out among all passengers on these flights from London and Singapore. The flight attendants were also screened and cautioned,” he said.





The Health Minister added that the Health Department already alerted all international airports in Tamil Nadu to conduct compulsory checks for all passengers arriving from ‘at- risk’ countries. “Separate wards at Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital, Tamil Nadu Multi Super speciality Hospital, Omandurar, and Kings Institute, Guindy, are ready to treat those testing positive at the airport post RT-PCR reports. The government headquartered hospitals in Madurai, Tiruchy and Coimbatore have also set up special wards to treat those testing positive,” he said.





The Health Department has decided to conduct random testing on 2% travellers from non-risk countries at the four airports in Tamil Nadu. So far, 1,868 people have been screened and tested at the four airports in the State.





All international passengers forced to take tests





All international passengers who arrived at the Chennai airport on Friday were forced to wait for six hours to get their RT-PCR test results before being allowed to leave as the airport authorities stopped the Rapid RT-PCR test facility. Earlier, airport authorities opened Rapid RT-PCR testing counters in the International airport so passengers would get results within 45 minutes. The cost for Rapid RT-PCR was fixed at Rs 4,000 and later reduced to Rs 3,400. Passengers who were forced to wait argued with security officials as they were forced to spend money on food and drinks due to the delay.