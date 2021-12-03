Timings changed: Tasmac to stay open from 12pm till 10pm

The Managing Director of Tasmac L Subramanian has announced that the operating hours of Tasmac stores will be changed in this prevailing situation.
Chennai:
Last year, when Corona was most affected in Tamil Nadu, Tasmac liquor stores were functioning from 10 am to 8 pm.
Presently it has been announced that Tasmac stores in Tamil Nadu will be open from 12 noon to 10 pm.
He said that the new timings will come into effect immediately, in a circular sent to regional managers on December 2.
Conversations