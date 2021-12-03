Deep depression over Bay of Bengal to intensify into cyclonic storm in 6 hours

Chennai :

“The deep depression over west-central and adjoining south Bay of Bengal moved north-northwestwards and lay centred at 8.30 am today, over west-central of Bengal near about 480 km south-southeast of Vishakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh), 600 km south-southeast of Gopalpur (Odisha) and 700 km south-southwest of Paradip (Odisha),” said N Puviarasan, Director, Area Cyclone Warning Centre, Regional Meteorological Center (RMC), Chennai.





“It is likely to move northwestwards and intensify into a cyclonic storm during the next 6 hours. And it will reach the west-central Bay of Bengal off north Andhra Pradesh – south Odisha coasts by December 4. Thereafter it is likely to re-curve north-northeastwards and move along the Odisha coast during the subsequent 24 hours with a maximum sustained wind speed of 80-90 kmph gusting to 100 kmph,” he added.





So, fishermen have been advised not to venture into the sea for the next 48 hours due to cyclonic storms blowing at a speed of 80 kmph to 90 kmph and occasionally 100 kmph for the next 24 hours. On December 5, 60 kmph to 70 kmph wind to blow at Northwestern of Bay of Bengal, coastal areas of Andhra Pradesh and Odisha.





Meanwhile, due to the prevailing atmospheric overlay circulation in southern Tamil Nadu, several districts of Tamil Nadu - Kanniyakumari, Tirunelveli, Salem, Erode, Tirupur, Namakkal to receive heavy rains along with thunderstorms for the next two days. Also, South and North interior Tamil Nadu is expected to get moderate rains.





According to RMC, during the 24 hours, Tenkasi received the highest rainfall of 8 cm, followed by Tirunelveli and Virudhunagar 7 cm each, Kanniyakumari 6 cm, Theni 5 cm, and Nagarcoil 4 cm of rainfall.