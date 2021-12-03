OPS asks TN govt to provide Rs 5,000 incentive for sanitary workers

Chennai :

In a statement, the AIADMK leader said that sanitary workers have been playing a crucial role during times of natural disasters and the pandemic. During the 2015 Chennai floods, the government had provided Rs 2,000 as an incentive for civic workers.





"Now with the prices of essential commodities rising and to encourage the sanitary workers across the state, the government should provide Rs 5,000 for each employee. The representatives of Anna trade unions attached to various local bodies have also made representations to the AIADMK and I request the DMK government to give incentives to all the civic workers as a gesture for their contribution in the removal of garbage and handling flood mitigation works during the recent deluge," the statement added.