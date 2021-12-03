Former MP moves HC against intra-party elections in AIADMK

Chennai :

In his petition, Palanisamy claimed that declaring elections for the posts of coordinator and joint coordinator is against the bylaws of the party and illegal, unenforceable, non-est in the eye of law.





He wanted to quash the intraparty election scheduled for December 7, 2021. Also, the former MP has sought directions to conduct elections under the supervision of a retired judge as an independent election commissioner.





“ An amendment was brought to the party bylaws through the executive committee meeting held on December 1, 2021, to conduct elections for the coordinator and joint coordinator. After the EC meeting, it was declared that the election would be held on December 7, 2021. The defendants have flouted the rules of the party that they should give 21 days notice prior to the date of elections. The said illegal actions is clearly evincing the malafide intention to pull the wool over the eyes of the primary members,” the petitioner said.





Questioning the membership of the party, Palanisamy said that number of primary members have not been regularised. “In fact, there are numerous irregularities in respect of the issuing membership cards to the party cadre,” the affidavit read.





He further charged that O Panneerselvam and Edappadi K Palaniswamy is trying to usurp the power of the General Secretary without following the electoral process which is against the Societies Registration Act, 1860.





“The amendment made in the bylaws to conduct elections for the coordinator and joint coordinator is contrary to section 29 A of the People’s Representation Act, 1951. Palanisamy also prayed a direction to quash an announcement by OPS and EPS removing the petitioner from the primary membership of AIADMK to take part in the election.



