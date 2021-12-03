Divya is MD of Skill Development Corporation

The state on Thursday effected a minor bureaucratic reshuffle, transferring three IAS officers, including former Nilgiris Collector J Innocent Divya.
Chennai: Divya has been transferred and posted as the managing director of Tamil Nadu Skill Development Corporation. Divya has been shunted out of Nilgiris following an order of the Supreme Court which allowed her transfer from the hill district. In November 2018, the apex court had issued an interim injunction for transferring her from Nilgiris based on a public interest litigation filed in connection with protection of the elephant corridor there. The Director of Milk Production and Dairy Development KS Kandasamy has been posted as Director of Disaster Management at the office of Commissioner of Revenue Administration. N Subbaiyan, Director of Disaster Management has been transferred and posted as MD of Milk Production and Dairy Development, an order issued by Chief Secretary V Iraianbu said.
