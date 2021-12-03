Stay proceedings: Suspended DGP

Suspended special DGP Rajesh Das has approached the Madras High Court seeking an interim stay to all the proceedings in a sexual harassment case based on a complaint of a woman IPS officer pending before the Villupuram Chief Judicial Magistrate (CJM).
Chennai: When the suspended DGP’s counsel mentioned the matter before Justice M Nirmal Kumar, the judge directed the registry to accept the petition for listing. Rajesh Das submitted that the sexual harassment case was framed to prevent his promotion as the DGP of the state. “The case proceedings are not going in a fair manner. After the FIR was filed, a report was submitted before the CJM Villupuram on July 29, 2021.” He further said that the CJM Villupuram lacks territorial jurisdiction as the said incident according to the complainant occurred in Ulundurpet – Namakkal Road. Therefore, he wanted to quash all the case proceedings pending before the CJM Villupuram and the cognizance order dated July 30, 2021.
