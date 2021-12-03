Tiruvarur SP told to probe trespass case

Holding that no persons shall be allowed to take the law in their hands, the Madras High Court has directed the Superintendent of Police, Tiruvarur district to conduct an enquiry on a complaint against a Sub-Inspector who allegedly trespassed into a house and harassed a family.
Chennai: Justice M Nirmal Kumar passed the direction on hearing a plea by one A Noornisha, a resident of Pothakudi Village in Tiruvarur. The petitioner prayed for a direction to take action against cops and a few other locals who harassed her. “The Sub-Inspector of police, Koothanallur police station and three of the people who had shown interest to purchase a property had trespassed into my house. They have beaten up our family members and taken away 25 sovereigns of gold,” the petitioner noted. The petitioner further claimed the district police officials have not taken any action against the offenders despite a complaint.
