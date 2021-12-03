Dead man gets 2nd dose vaccination certificate

A dead man receiving his second dose vaccination completion certificate six months after his death created flutter in Polur on Wednesday.
Tiruvannamalai: Sources said that Naryanan (52) of Polur received his first vaccination certificate when he took the vaccine at the Polur PHC on May 5, 2021. However, Narayanan died of heart attack 8 days later. When a vaccination camp was conducted on November 28, Narayanan’s mobile phone received a message about his having taken the second vaccine dose. When the dead man’s relatives approached local health officials they were unable to explain the faux pas.
