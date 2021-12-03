Lecturer held for sexually abusing girl

A 48-year old lecturer in a college located at Sivakasi, Virudhunagar district was arrested on Thursday after being charged with sexually abusing a girl student.
Madurai: The accused has been identified as Denzingh Balaiah, lecturer in the Department of Botany. He was also assigned additional duty in NCC. The victim girl is a second year student in the college who also joined NCC. The victim then informed her parents of the incident. The victim’s father then took the issue to the Srivilliputhur All Women police. Based on the complaint, the police filed a case. After investigating, the police arrested the lecturer and remanded him in judicial custody.
Conversations