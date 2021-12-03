Don’t lose heart, I will retrieve AIADMK, Sasikala tells cadre

Chennai :

Sasikala, former CM J Jayalalithaa’s close aide, putting up a brave face told the AIADMK cadre that a new beginning was awaiting the party.





“Several people in the AIADMK have been expelled and sidelined and another section of workers have lost interest in party work. To all of you I promise that I will retrieve the party and take it back to its past glory. I will not retire until the party is made as an organisation driven by the cadre. Let us reclaim the AIADMK from those who are running the party as per their whims and fancies,” Sasikala said in a statement addressed to AIADMK cadre.





Sasikala had also planned to visit the memorial of J Jayalalitha at Marina on December 5 and have urged her supporters to make elaborate arrangements during the visit.