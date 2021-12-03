AIADMK Coordinator, joint coordinator elections on Dec 7

The AIADMK will hold polls for the top posts of coordinator and joint coordinator on December 7.
Chennai: The AIADMK will hold polls for the top posts of coordinator and joint coordinator on December 7 and the results are to be announced on December 8. Counting of votes will be on December 7. Nominations will be given on December 3 and 4. Scrutiny on December 5, withdrawal December 6. After the completion of top posts, the party will conduct internal polls for all ward level functionaries from December 13 to December 23.
