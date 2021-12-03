Fri, Dec 03, 2021

Pollachi cadre sacked for fake circular on ex-minister’s ouster

Published: Dec 03,202105:37 AM

An AIADMK functionary from Pollachi has been expelled from the party for allegedly circulating a fake circular claiming that former minister and MLA Udumalai K Radhakrishnan has been removed from the party.

Representative image
Coimbatore: In a joint statement, AIADMK coordinator O Panneerselvam and joint coordinator Edappadi K Palaniswami announced that R Arun Prasath, the party’s IT wing joint secretary of Pollachi South union has been removed from all posts, including the primary membership of the party. Arun Prasath has been accused of sending a fake message in social media that former minister Udumalai K Radhakrishnan has been expelled from the party. It was in the form of a statement issued by the party leadership in the official letter-pad of the party. Earlier, the party men submitted a petition to police demanding action against the person.

