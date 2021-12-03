Leaders stand firm against Sasikala’s entry

The AIADMK leaders stood firm to their ground to prevent all possible efforts by VK Sasikala from making a re-entry into the party.
Coimbatore: “Late chief minister J Jayalalithaa will be the permanent general secretary of the party. Hence, more powers have been bestowed for coordinator and co-coordinator, the posts for which elections have been announced. The party does not bear any impact due to the expulsion of few persons. If some had left the party for personal gains, then they cannot be considered as real politicians. They are like political traders,” said AIADMK leader D Jayakumar. In a direct attack, Jayakumar said that Sasikala cannot become the general secretary by just using the AIADMK party flag. “Our legal action will continue in court. A police complaint has also been lodged,” he said. Echoing similar view, AIADMK leader C Ponnaiyan also said the post of general secretary has to be selected only by members of the party. “It was an amendment brought in the party by-laws as per the wish of cadres and party functionaries. The cadres did not like Sasikala’s entry into politics as she is not even a member of the party,” he said.
