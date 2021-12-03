Alliance with AIADMK intact, says Annamalai

BJP state president K Annamalai on Thursday said that the party’s alliance with the AIADMK will continue for urban local body polls.
Coimbatore: Speaking to reporters in Salem, the BJP leader said that there has been no confusion in the alliance with the AIADMK. “Our alliance will continue,” he said. Slamming the DMK government for failing to take preventive measures to control damages caused by flood, the party president said that DMK has been blaming the AIADMK without any proof to cover up its shortcomings. “Even the raids against former ministers were politically motivated,” he said. Annamalai also said that the BJP has been protesting against the DMK government for failing to fulfill its promise of reducing petrol and diesel prices. “The prices of petrol will fall below Rs 60, if it were brought under the ambit of GST,” he added. Annamalai also said that the state government has been trying to confuse people on the issue of Tamil New Year. “The state government has taken it up to divert the attention of people from its poor performance,” the BJP leader said.
