Jeweller’s house theft: 2 women among 4 arrested

Thiruchirapalli :

A gang of four had robbed 103 sovereigns at knife point from N Karuppannan (60), a jeweller from Madha Koil Street in Perambalur, at his house. On Wednesday night, the police secured one person, identified as Senthil Kumar (36) alias Mandai Senthil Kumar from Veppanthattai in Perambalur on suspicion. Interrogations revealed that he was a member of the gang that robbed Karuppannan.





Police found out that Senthil Kumar along with his friend Anandan (40), from Anna Nagar in Tiruchy and Rajkumar from Perambalur had committed the crime. Acting on the clues from Senthil Kumar, cops arrested Anandan. The duo confessed that they had handed over the stolen jewels to Senthil Kumar’s wife Kavi Manju (33) and her mother Rajeswari (60). The gang had planned to sell the jewels in Chennai. Police then arrested Kavi Manju and her mother Rajeswari and recovered the entire stolen jewels. A search is on for Rajkumar who had gone into hiding.