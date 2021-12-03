Tamil Nadu logs 715 new cases, 12 deaths

Chennai :

Behind Coimbatore, Erode logged 65 cases; Chengalpattu, 58; and Tirupur, 53.





The test positivity rate (TPR) in Tamil Nadu stood at 0.7 per cent, where Chengalpattu recorded the highest of 1.5 per cent. Coimbatore and Tiruppur had 1.4 per cent each, while Namakkal and Salem were 1.3 per cent each.





The State notified 12 deaths, of which 5 were in private facilities and 7 in government hospitals. The total toll went to 36,504.





A total of 26,83,691 people have recovered from COVID in TN so far, after 748 more people were discharged on Thursday. As many as 1,01,818 more samples were tested in the past 24 hours.