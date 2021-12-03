Fri, Dec 03, 2021

Tiruchy receives more passengers from at-risk countries, officials instructed to monitor situation

Published: Dec 03,202104:14 AM

As Tiruchy airport receive more passengers from the 11 at-risk countries, the officials there have been asked to monitor the situation closely to ensure that those infected with the Omicron variant are identified at the airport itself, Health Minister Ma Subramanian said.

Tiruchirappalli Airport
Thiruchirapalli:
Speaking to reporters after inspecting the international airport and interacting with officials, the Minister said though flyers need to pay Rs 700 for RT-PCR test, there are many who may not be able to afford it. In such cases, the district administration would bear the cost, Subramanian said. “Today morning, 663 passengers arrived in Tiruchy, and all tested negative. They were sent home instructing them to remain in home quarantine for seven days,” he said. Those who test positive for the Omicron variant would be admitted only to the special wards established in the GHs and not in the COVID Care Centres, he added.

