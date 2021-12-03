Tangedco repeals order mandating vaccine for employees

Chennai :

In a circular dated December 2, Chief Engineer of Tangedco (Madurai), said that the earlier circular regarding the COVID-19 vaccine has been repealed. However, Tangedco requests its employees to fully vaccinate.





Earlier, in a circular dated November 29, the chief engineer had warned the employees, who fail to take vaccine before December 7, of forfeiting their December month salary. The circular clarified that it was based on an instruction given at the higher-level review meeting held on November 26. Tangedco also directed its employees to submit suitable documents proving that they are inoculated. Superintending engineers were asked to collect medical documents from the employees, who could not take vaccines due to medical reasons.





The circular created disdain among the employees. Following this, the circular has been repealed.





It may be noted that the state government has mandated COVID-19 vaccines in the state. Recently, a circular was issued by the health department directing the district administrations to not allow unvaccinated people at public places like markets, theatres and others.