Ensure both vaccination shots are taken to prevent Omicron spread: Ma Subramanian

They would now spend seven days in home quarantine, during which teams comprising health inspector and officials from Revenue, Local Body Administration and Police would monitor them, he said. Pointing out that the Omicron variant reportedly spread faster than the previous variants, Subramanian stressed the importance of ensuring both doses of the vaccine and added that Madurai was the worst-performing district with 77 per cent first dose coverage and 32 per cent second dose, while the overall performance of the State touched 79 per cent first dose and 44 per cent second dose.

Separate wards have been set up near Chennai, Madurai, Coimbatore and Tiruchy airports to provide treatment to those who test COVID positive after coming from abroad, said Health Minister Ma Subramanian on Thursday. Till Wednesday night, 477 passengers from 11 at-risk countries were screened at the airport, and all tested negative, he said while inspecting the arrangements at Madurai airport.