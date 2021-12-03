Stalin inspects rain-hit areas in Thoothukudi

Madurai :

The Chief Minister walked through the Bryant Nagar Road, which was badly damaged in the rains and inspected the restoration works being carried out in the locality. Later, he instructed the officials concerned to expedite the dewatering process, repair and restoration works. Subsequently, Stalin made on the spot assessments of residential localities like Ambedkar Nagar and Rahmath Nagar.





The Chief Minister, during his visit, extended relief materials, including rice and other groceries, mats and bed sheets to 3,000 persons at a small event held on Ettayapuram Road.





Earlier, he chaired a meeting at the Thoothukudi Corporation office and reviewed the progress of relief and restoration works. During the meeting, Stalin urged the need for holding special medical camps to contain water-borne diseases and an integrated scheme to prevent rainwater stagnation. He also instructed officials to clear encroachments on all water bodies.





KN Nehru, Minister for Municipal Administration, Urban and Water Supply, KKSSR Ramachandran, Minister, Revenue and Disaster Management, P Geetha Jeevan, Social Welfare Minister, Anitha R Radhakrishnan, Fisheries Minister, Kanimozhi, Thoothukudi MP, Collector K Senthil Raj and officials from Corporation and various departments were present.