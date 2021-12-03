Tamil Nadu Assembly live telecast likely in January

Chennai :

“There are high chances of the Assembly session returning to Fort StGeorge and we are exploring the possibilities of telecasting the proceedings live from the coming session likely in January. We have sought suggestions from various departments, including Information and Public Relations, regarding the live telecast and are looking for people who have the technology to telecast the proceedings,” said a senior official in the Assembly department.





Chief Minister MK Stalin, on September 9, while replying to former Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami, in the Assembly, had announced that the government will start telecasting Assembly proceedings live after shifting it b ack to Fort St George.





As the government has already made the Assembly paperless, officials will install small touch screen monitors for MLAs and the process of procuring the monitors has begun, the official said.





When the government decided to go for paperless Assembly, large sized all-in-one monitors were installed in Kalaivanar Arangam but the Assembly hall in Fort St George could not accommodate them due to space constraint.





However, officials added that the Assembly set up already in place in Kalaivanar Arangam will continue, looking at the Omicron situation.