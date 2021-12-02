Village Administrative Officer in TN suspended on charges of swindling crop insurance money

Nagapattinam :

The scam came to light when hundreds of farmers of Akarakeerankudi village submitted a petition to the Mayiladuthurai District Collector complaining about non-receipt of a portion of the crop loss compensation announced for the year 2020, said officials.





When District Collector R Lalitha directed the officials to look into the issue, the Agriculture department officials found that the compensation amount had been disbursed under various names, reportedly including the names of the VAO Thirumalaisangu himself, his wife, daughter, and relatives. In addition, it was found that crop loans for over 100 acres of land had been obtained from the Maraiyoor Village Cooperative Bank using fake documents allegedly prepared by the VAO Thirumalaisangu and crop loss compensation had been credited for those accounts too.





On the orders of Mayiladuthurai District Revenue Officer Murugadoss, Mayiladuthurai Revenue Divisional Officer Balaji conducted an inquiry and passed orders suspending VAO Thirumalaisangu. Further departmental enquiries to assess the magnitude of the scam are on.