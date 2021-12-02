TN college principal under DVAC probe for amassing illicit wealth worth Rs 2.91 crore

Madurai :

A DVAC FIR noted that O Ravi has been working as the principal of the college from November 2020 to date. Prior to that, he served as Controller of Examination, Madurai Kamaraj University, Madurai. He has joined the government service in the year 1992 as an assistant professor at Pasumpon Muthuramalinga Thevar College. During the above period, he has acquired and was in possession of properties of movable and immovable and pecuniary resources in his name and in the name of his wife Sumathi, a home maker, which are disproportionate to his known sources of income.





DVAC further noted that Ravi, a native of Chellampatty village, Madurai hailed from a middle-class family. It was gathered that during the period between 01 July 2013 and 30. June 2020 by virtue of his official position, Ravi intentionally enriched himself illicitly and was in possession of pecuniary resources and assets disproportionate to the known sources of his income, in his name and in the name of his wife Sumathi, daughter and his son-in-law.





The available information showed that Ravi and his wife were in possession of pecuniary resources and properties to the tune of Rs 2.91 crore, during the check period of 7 years, which is disproportionate to their known sources of income DVAC said in the FIR. The agency slapped a case against the two under the provisions of Prevention of Corruption Act