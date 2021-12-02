All govt depts to adopt DigiLocker system

The state issued a GO directing all departments to adopt DigiLocker system to achieve the target of paperless governance.

Chennai : According to the GO, Information Technology (IT) department has directed all the government departments and their subordinate agencies to adopt DigiLocker system “so as to provide access to digital documents to citizens as envisaged in IT (Preservation and Retention of Information by Intermediaries providing Digital Locker facilities) Rules, 2016.” The state departments were asked to integrate all their software applications with DigiLocker.