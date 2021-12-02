Madurai police crack down on anti-socials

To control illegal activities of anti-social elements, Madurai City police have launched various measures.
Madurai: During the month of November alone, necessary legal actions were initiated against 251 anti-social elements and out of which, action under sections 109 and 110 CrPC were initiated against 166 such elements and crime offenders to ensure their good conduct and bonds were obtained from them, in which 16 anti-social elements were remanded to judicial custody for violating the bonds, Commissioner of Police Prem Anand Sinha said on Wednesday. Moreover, 15 rowdies have been detained under Goondas Act in November 2021.
