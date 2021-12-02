BJP leader arrested for defaming Stalin in Ariyalur

Ariyalur police on Wednesday arrested Aghoram, vice president of the OBC wing of the state BJP unit, for making abusive comments against the Chief Minister.
Thiruchirapalli: Sources said that the BJP had organised a protest against the state government demanding to reduce the petrol and diesel prices at Jayankondam. While addressing the protest, Aghoram, vice president of Tamil Nadu BJP’s OBC wing, had used abusive words against Chief Minister MK Stalin. Subsequently, the Jayankondam police registered a case against Aghoram under various sections. On getting that the BJP leader is in his native Sirkazhi, police rushed to that place and arrested Aghoram. He was later produced before the court in Jayankondam in the evening.
Conversations