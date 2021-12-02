Man gets life for abusing 4-yr-old girl in Tiruchy

Ariyalur Mahila Fast Track court on Wednesday awarded life imprisonment to a man who sexually abused a 4-year-old girl.
Chennai: According to prosecution, Manikandan (38), a resident from Periya Krishnapuram near Andimadam forcibly took a 4-year-old girl to a secluded place and sexually abused her last year. Based on the complaint by the parents of the girl, Andimadam police registered a case and arrested Manikandan under Pocso Act. Ariyalur Mahila Fast Track court judge Anandan who heard the case awarded life imprisonment to Manikandan.
