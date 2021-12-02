Two buses stranded in Malattar retrieved

The 70-odd passengers of two private buses had a miraculous escape when their vehicles stranded in the middle of the Malattar river were pulled out by tractors on Tuesday.

Vellore : Following the river running at ground level, traffic on the Ambur – Gudiyattam road via the ground level causeway was stopped for some time. However, with the water level receding traffic between the towns resumed a couple of days ago. But, all were taken by surprise when the Malattar river suddenly witnessed increased flow resulting in a Gudiyattam-bound bus from Ambur being stranded in the middle of the river. Workers nearby used a tractor to haul the vehicle to safety. Later, another bus in the opposite direction also got stuck and was pulled out.