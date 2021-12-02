Man kills daughter-in-law in Tirupattur, surrenders

A man who killed his daughter-in-law by slitting her throat surrendered to police at Natrampalli near Tirupattur on Wednesday.
Chennai: According to police, Sivan (36) son of Mani of Jangalapuram near Tirupattur serving in the army was married to Murugammal (32). Murugammal lost her teacher’s job resulting in their separation. The couple filed for divorce. On Tuesday, Murugammal with her son and daughter came to her father-in-law Mani’s house. Mani quarreled with her. However, Murugammal stayed back and on Wednesday morning when she was boiling milk, Mani again picked up an argument and slit her throat with a knife resulting in her death on the spot. Mani then surrendered. Police registered a case.
