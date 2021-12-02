Fund crunch delaying regularisation of teachers: Nehru

Thiruchirapalli :

Speaking among awardees of Adult Literacy Programme organised by the State Non-Formal and Adult Education under the School Education Department, Nehru recalled that there is a strong bond between the DMK and the teachers. “This bond has led former CM M Karunanidhi to increase the pay scale of the teachers on a par with the other government employees,” he said.





Nehru also said, “Since the teachers have a major participation in DMK forming governments, they undergo untold misery during the rule of other parties and Chief Minister MK Stalin is very particular in supporting the teachers and so he allocated over Rs 34,000 crore for school education,” he said. Pointing out that the previous government had left a deficit of Rs 5 lakh crore, Nehru said, the fund crunch had delayed the regularisation of part time teachers. He also said that the DMK government would always stand with the teachers.





Meanwhile, School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi said that Chief Minister MK Stalin is constantly discussing with health department experts with regard to the new Coronavirus variant ‘Omicron’ and its implications. The Minister said the CM will decide about the board exams and at present students were showing interest in coming to schools.







