AIADMK petitions Madras HC for fair conduct of urban body polls

Chennai :

AIADMK represented by its organisation secretary and former minister D Jayakumar has moved the petition stating that there were several illegal activities that were unfolded against the AIADMK candidates in the recent rural local body elections.





“Though the HC has directed to install CCTV facilities in polling stations and counting centres, we have witnessed several violations. Members of the ruling party have influenced the election officers in the recent rural local body elections,” Jayakumar said in the petition.





He further said that election observers shall not be TN state employees. “It is also necessary that CRPF or CISF units are deployed for the protection of the strong rooms. The above stringent measures are necessary so that the past illegal acts that had transpired during the 2006 Local body elections are not repeated,” Jayakumar noted. He wanted the HC to direct the State Election Commission to implement all his demands to conduct free and fair urban local body elections.



