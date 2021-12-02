SHRC restrained from probing Ramkumar’s ‘suicide’ in prison

Chennai :

A division bench of Justices K Kalyanasundaram and V Sivagnanam ruled this on hearing a plea by R Anbalagan, the former Superintendent of the Central Prison-II in Puzhal.





The petitioner prayed for a direction to the SHRC to all the proceedings in connection with the Ramkumar death and wanted to quash them. Anbazhagan submitted that as per the request of Ramkumar’s father, a five-member team of doctors and one doctor from the AIIMS, New Delhi had conducted the post-mortem and their unanimous decision, in any event, cannot be questioned at this length of time.





Ramkumar was arrested and jailed in Central Prison – II for allegedly killing Swati in June 2016. Subsequently, he allegedly died of biting an electric wire inside the prison premises in September 2016. Since Ramkumar’s father levelled doubts over the death of his son, the SHRC initiated suo motu proceedings into the same.





Anbalagan approached the High Court challenging the SHRC summons stating that are ex-facie illegal and contrary to the law. He claimed the SHRC has initiated the suo motu proceedings only in September 2020, despite the case being concluded already on the grounds of the inquiry by the Judicial Magistrate – II Tiruvallur.





After examing several facts and circumstances under Section 176 (1-A) of CrPC, the JM-II Tiruvallur’s had concluded that it is suicidal by electrocution, said the petitioner.





The High Court also issued notice to Ramkumar’s father Paramasivam and Registrar, SHRC to file their response.



