New Covid cases continue to rise in Chennai, Kovai

Chennai :

Coimbatore was followed by Chennai with 117 cases; Erode and Chengalpattu, 64 each; Tiruppur, 57; and all other districts reported less than 50 cases.





The test positivity rate (TPR) of TN stood at 0.7 per cent with Tiruppur recording the highest of 1.4 per cent. Chengalpattu, Salem and Namakkal were at 1.3 per cent each; Coimbatore, 1.2 per cent; and Chennai, 1 per cent.





The State recorded 11 deaths, taking the total toll to 36,492.





A total of 26,82,943 people have recovered in the State after 751 more people were discharged on Wednesday. As many as 1,00,562 more samples were tested in the past 24 hours.



