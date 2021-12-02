New Covid cases continue to rise in Chennai, Kovai

The number of COVID cases in Coimbatore increased again to 118, making it to the top of the list on Wednesday. The State reported 718 fresh cases, including nine imported cases. The total number of cases touched 27,27,635.
Coimbatore was followed by Chennai with 117 cases; Erode and Chengalpattu, 64 each; Tiruppur, 57; and all other districts reported less than 50 cases.
The test positivity rate (TPR) of TN stood at 0.7 per cent with Tiruppur recording the highest of 1.4 per cent. Chengalpattu, Salem and Namakkal were at 1.3 per cent each; Coimbatore, 1.2 per cent; and Chennai, 1 per cent.
The State recorded 11 deaths, taking the total toll to 36,492.
A total of 26,82,943 people have recovered in the State after 751 more people were discharged on Wednesday. As many as 1,00,562 more samples were tested in the past 24 hours.
