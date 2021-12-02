Illam Thedi Kalvi: Special committee to ensure safety of students

Chennai :

Chief Minister MK Stalin formally launched the scheme in October this year to reduce the learning gap due to the lockdown.





Initially, the scheme will be implemented in 12 districts—Cuddalore, Dindigul, Erode, Kancheepuram, Kanniyakumari, Madurai, Nagapattinam, The Nilgiris, Thanjavur, Tiruchy, and Villupuram—and later extended to others.





A senior official from the School Education Department said that about 1.70 lakh volunteers across the State would be appointed to take classes for children under the scheme.





“Apart from finding places to set up classes, providing basic amenities for the children, it has also been decided to ensure that there should not be any sexual harassment issues while implementing the project,” he added.





The official said a circular has been issued to all schools that a safety advisory committee, which was established in each school, will monitor the coordinators who will take classes near the students’ houses after school hours—from 5 pm to 7 pm”.





“Accordingly, the members of the committee would visit classes taken under the scheme on regular basis and interact with the students. Similarly, the panel will also set up notice boards in each class, which would display helpline and complaint numbers,” he said.





He said the committee will also create awareness among the children. “Details including proof of address, mobile numbers, previous employment and family background of all volunteers will be verified before they are appointed,” he added. Leaders of the local bodies will also be asked to monitor the scheme to get the confidence of the parents.