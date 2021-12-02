Tangedco on lookout for 20-200 acres in districts to set up solar plants

Chennai :

The letter comes in wake of the announcement made by State Electricity Minister Senthilbalaji in the Assembly over the establishment of a solar power park with a capacity of 4,000 MW and battery storage systems to a capacity of 2,000 MW based on technical and commercial feasibility.





To reduce high-cost power procured from private power generators, Tangedco has decided to install solar plants on a large scale. “Tangedco will initiate measures to set up 20,000 MW of solar energy power stations and 10,000 MW battery storage systems across a period of 10 years, thereby supplying uninterrupted power to consumers,” the Tangedco CMD wrote in a letter to all the district collectors. “With the objective of meeting the growing demand for electricity and also to harness excess solar power potential in TN, Tangedco has proposed to set up a solar power park in each district of the State,” he stated.





Sources in Tangedco said that establishing an MW of the solar power plant requires four acres of land. “Considering the huge requirement of land, the Tangedco CMD has written to Collectors to identify land, basically non-cultivable land which can be used for setting up of the solar plants,” a source said.



