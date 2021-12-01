Omicron scare: Increased surveillance in TN airports from today, says Ma Subramanian

Chennai :

Omicron, the mutated coronavirus, has set foot in 14 countries over the past week, threatening the world.





Following this, the Health Department had sent a circular to the airports saying that travellers from these countries should be kept under surveillance for 14 days. The list of countries mentioned includes South Africa, Brazil, the United Kingdom, Bangladesh, Mauritius, Botswana, New Zealand, Zimbabwe, Singapore, Hong Kong, China and Israel.





International travelers coming to India from these 12 countries are required to undergo RT-PCR screening at the airport premises and isolate themselves on the airport premises until the results are out. Even after testing negative, passengers should isolate themselves at home for 7 days.





The health department circular also stated that the test should be repeated on the 7th day and the isolation should be extended for another 7 days if tested positive. These new guidelines have come into effect from today. "Surveillance and checks have been intensified at Chennai, Coimbatore, Tiruchy and airports," he said.





The Minister added that vigil has been intensified to prevent the spread of the new variant. Speaking at a press conference, he said, “We are going to inspect all the airports in Tamil Nadu tomorrow. RT-PCR test is conducted for foreign travelers coming to Tamil Nadu. All those coming from abroad will be monitored for 7 days. No passengers can come out without surveillance, ” he added.