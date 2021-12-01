Tiruverumbur residents spot crocodile in Kavuttar

Thiruchirapalli :

Residents of Balaji Nagar near Tiruverumbur spotted a crocodile at Kavuttar that has been flowing adjacent to Kattur and Tiruverumbur on Tuesday morning and informed the officials. The team of officials who rushed to the spot could not locate it till late evening and the search is still on for the crocodile. Earlier such searches for the mammal in the past 10 days after spotting at Vayalur and Pirattiyur went futile. Meanwhile, the fire and rescue department had received several complaints about snake movement in the residential areas.