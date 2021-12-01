Alagiri flays AIADMK for blaming CM’s relief works

Chennai :

“In the past, Jayalalithaa had either inspected flood-affected areas from a helicopter or offered consolation to the people by travelling in her luxury vehicle without setting foot in the water. Now, there is not an area that has not been visited by Chief Minister Stalin. Even if you (AIADMK) do not have the mind to appreciate the CM and the government for engaging in a whirlwind relief tour, stop blaming and finding fault. People of Tamil Nadu will not forget the devastation caused by the 2015 floods,” the TNCC chief said.