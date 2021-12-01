Alagiri flays AIADMK for blaming CM’s relief works

Tamil Nadu Congress Committee (TNCC) president KS Alagiri on Tuesday hit out at the AIADMK for its critique of the ruling DMK’s flood relief measures and said the AIADMK leaders do not have the fundamental right to criticise the government or Chief Minister MK Stalin.
Chennai:
“In the past, Jayalalithaa had either inspected flood-affected areas from a helicopter or offered consolation to the people by travelling in her luxury vehicle without setting foot in the water. Now, there is not an area that has not been visited by Chief Minister Stalin. Even if you (AIADMK) do not have the mind to appreciate the CM and the government for engaging in a whirlwind relief tour, stop blaming and finding fault. People of Tamil Nadu will not forget the devastation caused by the 2015 floods,” the TNCC chief said.
