AIDS prevalence down to 0.18 pc in Tamil Nadu: Stalin

Chennai :

“Tamil Nadu has 55 Anti-Retroviral Therapy (ART) centres and 174 joint ART centres in the state. Through these centres, the HIV positive pregnant women are scanned and treatment is provided to ensure that HIV is not transmitted to the children. Due to the consistent efforts of the state the AIDS prevalence rate has come down from 0.38 per cent in 2010-11 to 0.18 per cent, this year,” said Stalin, in a statement.





This year, the theme of the AIDS Day is to eradicate AIDS along with COVID-19 as the theme says “End Inequalities, End AIDS, End Pandemics.”





Stalin, in his message for World AIDS Day, said that to prevent children from HIV and social stigma, Tamil Nadu has formed a AIDS Control Society with Rs 25 crore as corpus fund.