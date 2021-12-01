Rs 1,444 cr needed to restore damaged bridges, says Velu

Vellore :

Taking to reporters after a review meeting in Vellore, he said a correct estimate of the state’s needs in this area would be possible only after the water level comes down in all rivers. As an immediate measure Chief Minister MK Stalin had sanctioned Rs 200 crore to undertake repair and restoration works, the Minister added.





Stating that the state bore not only the brunt of heavy rains, but also water released from various dams in neighbouring Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka which swelled the Palar river and affected infrastructure.





Referring to the Virinjipuram ground level causeway, he said of the 323 metre bridge, 80 metres were washed away due to flooding in the Palar and so the government would construct a Rs 30 crore pucca high level bridge, the Minister said. As a first step a temporary bridge using pipes would be put in place to allow transport movement once the level goes down, he added.





Meanwhile, in Tiruchy, Local Administration Minister KN Nehru said, the identification of encroachments on the water bodies are underway and they would be retrieved for free flow in the storm water drains. “Next monsoon, there will not be any such flooding incidents and we are working on it,” he said appealing to encroachers to remove them.