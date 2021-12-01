Poor response to contests in Vellore Corpn polls

Chennai :

Only 127 applications were sold to party cadres planning to contest the 60 wards in Vellore Corporation, while 13 applications were sold for Tiruvalam.





Seeking anonymity, sources said, “the main issue is lack of funds. With voters having to be paid, none of the cadres have such funds ready. ”





Suresh Kumar, a cadre, was blunt, “in the rural local body polls, the party gave only Rs 1 lakh for those contesting panchayat union and district panchayat wards. Functionaries and ex-ministers were more bothered about lining their nests instead of improving the party’s stature and encouraging grass root cadres resulting in the later now feeling demoralised.” Another worker said, “With the DMK using its clout and AIADMK top brass not bothering much about grass root level issues, cadres do not want to take a risk contesting.”