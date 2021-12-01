Crucial AIADMK EC meet today to focus on many key issues

Chennai :

According to AIADMK sources, the party will discuss the internal elections that are due and is planning to fill the existing vacancies in the year 2022. The party is also likely to discuss about the new presidium chairman. The post became vacant after the demise of E Madhusudhanan. Informed sources said that the meeting will not focus on other issues like alliance and the inclusion of VK Sasikala into the party.





AIADMK leader Anwar Rajaa, (who was expelled from the party late on Tuesday night), said that the party needs to rework its alliance strategies as they had failed in the past two elections. If AIADMK goes alone in civic polls, the party will perform better and majority of the party workers want the AIADMK to go alone. Further, the AIADMK has lost the vote share among minorities and steps should be taken to regain the ground, he told DT Next.





When asked if will he take up any issues at the party executive committee meeting, he said, “I have already voiced out my views about the parties and there is nothing more to add.”





If some senior voices out the issue, the particular person is silenced or ignored. “The same happened when veteran seniors like KA Sengottaiyan and JCD Prabhakar aired genuine issues in the party,” said a former AIADMK MLA.





Factional feud is simmering between supporters of O Panneerselvam and Edappadi K Palaiswami and this should be sorted out, the senior said. The AIADMK held its last general council meeting in 2017, since then the cadres had not been consulted, the source noted.