Nalini to move fresh petition in HC challenging Governor’s delay

S Nalini, one of the convicts in the Rajiv Gandhi assassination case, is likely to move a fresh petition before the High Court on Wednesday challenging the Governor’s delay in acting upon the recommendation made by the Council of Ministers of the state dated September 9, 2018.

S Nalini. Chennai : Nalini’s counsel M Radhakrishnan also confirmed the development saying they would move the petition before the HC. The move has come after the state filed a counter-affidavit before the HC on November 27 stating that the Governor’s nod was important for Nalini’s release.

