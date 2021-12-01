Nalini to move fresh petition in HC challenging Governor’s delay

S Nalini, one of the convicts in the Rajiv Gandhi assassination case, is likely to move a fresh petition before the High Court on Wednesday challenging the Governor’s delay in acting upon the recommendation made by the Council of Ministers of the state dated September 9, 2018.
Chennai:
Nalini’s counsel M Radhakrishnan also confirmed the development saying they would move the petition before the HC. The move has come after the state filed a counter-affidavit before the HC on November 27 stating that the Governor’s nod was important for Nalini’s release.
