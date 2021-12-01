Tamil Nadu allots Rs 4.76 cr to buy bicycles for Ulemas and mosque workers

Chennai :

According to the order, Ulemas and members such as Aleems, Arabic teachers, Bilals and other workers registered with the welfare board will be given bicycles to help them reach their workplace. Bicycles are distributed considering their poverty. The announcement to give bicycles to Ulemas and mosque workers was made in the state Assembly. Following the announcement, the state decided to procure bicycles for Ulemas and as the procurement cost for a bi-cycle is fixed at Rs 4,500 state govt allotted Rs 4.76 crore for 10,583 cycles.