Disproportionate assets: DVAC raids Spl Deputy Collector’s house, properties

Thiruchirapalli :

According to DVAC, Bhavani, Special Deputy Collector (Revenue Court), Mannargudi in Tiruvarur district, was charged with the possession of assets disproportionate to her income. A case was registered and a search was made on Tuesday and the team found unaccounted cash of Rs 1.25 lakh, gold and silver articles and the documents of two petrol bunks, tube production factory, shares of SVR Matric HSS, Mannachanallur, documents of houses in Srirangam, Woraiyur, Mannachanallur and KK Nagar in Tiruchy and Virudhunagar. The team also seized 11 passbooks of various bank accounts.